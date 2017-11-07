It may have looked like a scene out of a dream, but, for one day last year, a town in Central America was covered in 8 million flower petals. While the rain of petals over Costa Rica was all part of a shoot for a Sony advertising campaign, the beautiful display stood out in its own…
Man Falls Off Tarcoles Bridge And Eaten By Crocodiles
Moody's warns Costa Rica could face downgrade if fiscal reform delayed
London Student Dies Rock Climbing in Costa Rica
Solis Plans to Enjoy Easter With His Family in the Caribbean
Costa Rica’s president-elect Luis Guillermo Solis said that despite having a lot of work these days, he will be making time with his family on the beaches of Limón.
Costa Rica Versus Ecuador, Which Country is Your Best Retirement Option? Part I – Immigration
Year after year, International Living, Forbes, and hundreds of other publications release a list of the best places to retire. Do you believe that one retirement destination fits all? Where you spend your golden years is extremely personal and variable. One expat-to-be may place a warm climate at the top of their list. Another places…
‘Potentially Dangerous’ Dog Breed Ownership Would be Strictly Regulated Under Proposed Law
The ownership of “potentially dangerous” dog breeds would be strictly regulation under a Bill introduced to the Commission on Environment of the Costa Rica Legislative Assembly by Rep. Ileana Brenes (PLN), on April 21, 2014, reports InsideCosta Rica.com The Bill states: “[The people of Costa Rica] insist that measures be taken to ensure the safety…
Man Falls Off Tarcoles Bridge And Eaten By Crocodiles
The Tarcoles River near Jaco has become world famous for tourist who come to Costa Rica for a glimpse at her “wild side”. Beneath this bridge on any given day are a dozen or more crocodiles. Some of these are monstrous and exceed 14 feet in length. Today tourists got more than they bargained for…
In Costa Rica Family is EVERYTHING
Having been living in Costa Rica now for over 9 years, it can be said that without a shadow of a doubt…family is EVERYTHING! Families here are large and close knit. Being predominantly Catholic, the tiny nation of 4.2 million relies heavily on its family bond. Whether its a marriage or a birth of a…
January 30, 2016
Skyscrapers is NOT Something Costa Rica is Famous For
However a USA-based real estate developer plans on changing that with the upcoming Torre 40. Slated to begin construction in the 1st quarter of next year (2017), Torre 40 will measure nearly 500′ tall and consist of 41 floors. This will make it 11 floors taller than the current tallest building in the country Torre…
April 23, 2014
April 23rd, 2014 (InsideCostaRica.com) Ratings agency Moody’s is warning that Costa Rica could lose its current Baa3 credit rating should the new government of Luis Guillermo Solís delay fiscal reform until next year. The warning comes as part of Moody’s latest credit opinion on the country, published on April 15th. Costa Rica’s current ‘Baa3-negative’ rating…
March 23, 2014
The Broken Road – Starting a Beach Town Business in Costa Rica
Life is not easy. I have found this every step of the way in Costa Rica while trying to build a life of my own. I was never one to follow the rules of society. I felt like the path of life that was set before most people was just not for me. I wanted…
January 30, 2016
April 11, 2014
Costa Rica bouncing back from IT job layoffs, seeking digital entrepreneurs
Costa Rica’s IT sector is already taking a constructive approach to the double whammy it received earter this month with the announcements that Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) and Bank of America would lay off a combined 3,000 workers due to a restructuring of global operations. The country’s ICT chamber Camtic, along with the labor and social security ministry (MTSS), are currently…
April 11, 2014
30 Seconds to Mars Landing in Costa Rica
Los Angeles alternative rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars will visit Costa Rica for the first time this coming Sunday, May 4th. This immensely popular musical group has been accumulating awards, significant radio airplay and sold-out tours for more than a decade, and fans in Costa Rica will soon be able to enjoy their live…
March 21, 2014
Costa Rica’s 3rd Annual Craft Beer Festival at Avenida Escazu April 5th
Locally crafted beer will surprise palates at the Costa Rican Craft Brewers Association’s 3rd Annual Craft Beer Festival. -The Festival will take place at Avenida Escazu Saturday, April 5th beginning at 11am and running until 5pm. -There will be more than 32 craft beers available for attendees to sample and enjoy. San Jose, Costa Rica…
April 11, 2014
April 8, 2014
April 22, 2014
April 21, 2014
April 21, 2014
Water-Smart Gardening in Costa Rica
These Gardener’s Supply-designed self-watering planters make good use of a growing waste challenge in developing countries: 55-gallon plastic drums. I had two goals when I started Gardener’s Supply back in 1983. First, I wanted to establish an earth-friendly gardening company that would help people have better gardens and learn to be environmental stewards of their…
April 22, 2014
April 16, 2014
Costa Rica’s Pacific coast surfing
Costa Rica is dream paradise of dense jungles, misty mountains, and just over 900 miles of coastline between the Caribbean and Pacific coasts. Home to almost 5% of the world’s biodiversity, this small tropical Central American country is just 9 degrees above the equator which means warms weather all year round with water temperatures in…
April 23, 2014
April 16, 2014
