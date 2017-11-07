The big story

    tarcoles river
    April 30, 2014

    Man Falls Off Tarcoles Bridge And Eaten By Crocodiles

    The Tarcoles River near Jaco has become world famous for tourist who come to Costa Rica for a glimpse at her “wild side”. Beneath this bridge on any given day are a dozen or more crocodiles. Some of these are monstrous and exceed 14 feet in length. Today tourists got more than they bargained for

    costa-rica-family-life
    April 21, 2014

    In Costa Rica Family is EVERYTHING

    Having been living in Costa Rica now for over 9 years, it can be said that without a shadow of a doubt…family is EVERYTHING! Families here are large and close knit. Being predominantly Catholic, the tiny nation of 4.2 million relies heavily on its family bond. Whether its a marriage or a birth of a

    Torre 40 San Jose

    January 30, 2016

    Skyscrapers is NOT Something Costa Rica is Famous For

    However a USA-based real estate developer plans on changing that with the upcoming Torre 40. Slated to begin construction in the 1st quarter of next year (2017), Torre 40 will measure nearly 500′ tall and consist of 41 floors. This will make it 11 floors taller than the current tallest building in the country Torre

    moodys

    April 23, 2014

    Moody’s warns Costa Rica could face downgrade if fiscal reform delayed

    April 23rd, 2014 (InsideCostaRica.com) Ratings agency Moody’s is warning that Costa Rica could lose its current Baa3 credit rating should the new government of Luis Guillermo Solís delay fiscal reform until next year. The warning comes as part of Moody’s latest credit opinion on the country, published on April 15th. Costa Rica’s current ‘Baa3-negative’ rating

    costa-rica-business

    March 23, 2014

    The Broken Road – Starting a Beach Town Business in Costa Rica

    Life is not easy. I have found this every step of the way in Costa Rica while trying to build a life of my own. I was never one to follow the rules of society. I felt like the path of life that was set before most people was just not for me. I wanted

    hitech-costa-rica

    April 11, 2014

    Costa Rica bouncing back from IT job layoffs, seeking digital entrepreneurs

    Costa Rica’s IT sector is already taking a constructive approach to the double whammy it received earter this month with the announcements that Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) and Bank of America would lay off a combined 3,000 workers due to a restructuring of global operations. The country’s ICT chamber Camtic, along with the labor and social security ministry (MTSS), are currently

    30secondstoMars

    April 11, 2014

    30 Seconds to Mars Landing in Costa Rica

    Los Angeles alternative rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars will visit Costa Rica for the first time this coming Sunday, May 4th. This immensely popular musical group has been accumulating awards, significant radio airplay and sold-out tours for more than a decade, and fans in Costa Rica will soon be able to enjoy their live

    craft-brewing

    March 21, 2014

    Costa Rica’s 3rd Annual Craft Beer Festival at Avenida Escazu April 5th

    Locally crafted beer will surprise palates at the Costa Rican Craft Brewers Association’s 3rd Annual Craft Beer Festival. -The Festival will take place at Avenida Escazu Saturday, April 5th beginning at 11am and running until 5pm. -There will be more than 32 craft beers available for attendees to sample and enjoy. San Jose, Costa Rica

    flower-volcano

    April 8, 2014

    Flower Petals Explode Like A Volcano Over Town In Costa Rica

    It may have looked like a scene out of a dream, but, for one day last year, a town in Central America was covered in 8 million flower petals. While the rain of petals over Costa Rica was all part of a shoot for a Sony advertising campaign, the beautiful display stood out in its own

    costaricagarden

    April 21, 2014

    Water-Smart Gardening in Costa Rica

    These Gardener’s Supply-designed self-watering planters make good use of a growing waste challenge in developing countries: 55-gallon plastic drums. I had two goals when I started Gardener’s Supply back in 1983. First, I wanted to establish an earth-friendly gardening company that would help people have better gardens and learn to be environmental stewards of their

    surfing-pacific-coast

    April 16, 2014

    Costa Rica’s Pacific coast surfing

    Costa Rica is dream paradise of dense jungles, misty mountains, and just over 900 miles of coastline between the Caribbean and Pacific coasts. Home to almost 5% of the world’s biodiversity, this small tropical Central American country is just 9 degrees above the equator which means warms weather all year round with water temperatures in

