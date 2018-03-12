WikiLeaks cable from Costa Rica tells of decision to dump ROC for China

A WikiLeaks “Confidential” State Department cable from the U.S. Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica, dated June 7, 2007, details a switch in diplomatic relations. The cable is titled, “Costa Rica recognizes China” and was sent to Washington, D.C. with copies to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and the American Institute in Taiwan.

Costa Rica, like significantly of Central America, followed the Cold War fiction that the Republic of China in-exile on Taiwan was the legitimate government of China. Nonetheless, in June 2007, Costa Rican President Oscar Arias abruptly announced that his administration was dropping recognition of the ROC in favor of the People’s Republic of China.

The WikiLeaks memo states: “In s press conference on June 6, President Oscar Arias announced that the GOCR [Government of Costa Rica] had normalized relations with China….Arias mentioned this “realignment” in diplomatic relations was not “ideological” but an “act of basic realism.”

Costa Rica became the 169th United Nations member nation to recognize China rather than the exiled Chinese Nationalist government occupying Taiwan. The switch in relations followed a series of secret meetings.

The WikiLeaks cable said Costa Rica’s change was signaled by a vote against the ROC in the World Wellness Organization on May well 31, 2007. The confidential memo mentioned, “As a result, Taiwan quickly severed diplomatic relations and ended all bilateral cooperation.”

The San Jose cable also reported the PRC provided Costa Rica with a sizeable aid package of USD $ 430 million contrasted with USD $ 108 million given or promised by the ROC. China was also Costa Rica’s second biggest trading partner right after the United States.

Opposition parties in Costa Rica had been crucial of “Arias’ choice to cut ties with a “democracy” in favor of “despots,” according to Ambassador Mark Langdale.

The cable continued: “Behind the scenes , we comprehend that GOCR officials sympathetic to Taiwan or whose ministries depended on Taiwanese help are quite concerned about the short/no notice….Minister of Public Security Fernando Berrocal…was entirely blind-sided….Even the President’s brother, Minister of Government Rodrigo Arias, seems to have been uncharacteristically out-of-the-loop regarding the Taiwan-China decision.”

Langdale surmised there had been 3 causes behind the switch in recognition. One particular reason getting Arias’ “politically correct” view of the planet. A second cause was Costa Rica’s desire for a rotating seat on the United Nations Security Council . The third cause was the $ 430 million in aid.

