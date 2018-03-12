Comedy comes to PZ and Canadian woman flees

Saturday night was a new experience for me. I went to the live comedy show called El Turno de la Risa. This show airs on Saturday nights, and is extremely popular here in Costa Rica and is responsible for launching a few comedians careers. This was the first time that the event had ever come to Perez Zeledon so its safe to say that locals came out in hoards to Prado where the event was held. I went with about 18 people and we all had a blast that continued well after the actual event. Apparently, myself and my girlfriend were even shown on liveTV. I feel like a celebrity already. Now where is my limo damn it?

A Canadian woman accused of three felony counts of fraud who was, for the past year, living in the Dominical area, has



fled the country for fear of prison until her trial in Perez Zeledon. This is a good example of some foreigners that come to Costa Rica for the sole purpose of taking advantage of a laxed legal system. As any other democratic country, Costa Rica allows the accused their day in court. It’s only then that we find the truth. International warrants are expected to be issued through Interpol for her and her accomplice also living in Canada. Costa Rica lawmakers are actively passing changes to the legal process in hopes of lessening the chances of frauds like this one from occuring as frequently. A prime example of this is the case of Padre Minor who received 8 years in prison for fraud.