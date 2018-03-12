Suspects Hunted in Connection With Jaguar Decapitation

Judicial investigations continue in the case of a black jaguar whose head was found two weeks ago in the river Tausito near Tapantí National Park in Cartago.

Suspicions are that it is an organized band of hunters Cartago which hunted this species, and it also goes against other animals in the area.

The administrator of the National Park Tapantí, Leonel Delgado explained that this band of hunters maybe operating outside the law on many different levels.

According to the information provided by the administrator of the National Park Tapantí, this band is dedicated to hunting jaguars not only but also of other species, many of which are endangered.