Strange Sounds – A Sign?

With the runaway success of my two other stories on the subject of strange noises being heard across the world – most recently Costa Rica – that remain 100% unexplained by science and equally for the devout religious population. This does not mean they are not trying their hardest to pin it on one or the other mind you.

Early Monday morning around midnight, Costa Ricans from Herida, in the Central Valley, all the way to Perez Zeledon and Dominical, heard was sounded oddly similar to ocean waves. Not natural ocean waves mind you, more metallic in nature.

Costa Rica news outlets were quick to dismiss the strange noise as nothing more than reverberation from fireworks at the final night of the Zapote Fair. It is important to note however that, Zapote is located in the Central Valley near downtown San Jose in the middle of the country. Perez Zeledon is over one of the most treacherous high mountain ranges in the country by 3 hour drive time. Highly unlikely any fireworks going off in Zapote would be heard this far south, some 150kms away.

For the most part the strange sounds heard Monday morning have been all but forgotten in Costa Rica yet the Internet remains alive with hyper-activity on people looking for answers to the weird noises being heard, not only in Costa Rica, but the world over.

In contrast to the direction in which the Costa Rica news were heading, Internet banter has mostly taken the religious direction.

Then again, even the news channels in Costa Rica were injecting biblical innuendo in to their stories by talking about the strange noises as being “apocalyptic” and talked about how the Bible foretold of it. This fueled the religious angle even more.

Now, here we are, a few days have passed and you can’t help but to notice how the article “Strange Sound Heard Throughout Costa Rica” has turned in to all out religion based debate. Everything from being Shofar Ram’s Horn, to Planet X and the prophets of Jerusalem. Don’t be surprised in the slightest at even a few references to the film Independence Day and War of the Worlds.

This video was shot in Colorado by a couple hikers on August 22, 2012. Now this one could be likened to the sound of a drum or trumpet sound. One thing…there’s no denying it’s ominous beat.

Although it’s something I don’t personally subscribe to – the idea of aliens – there is no denying the sound from Kiev in the Ukraine is strikingly similar to the War of the Worlds sound.

The following video taken in Southern Colorado on October 2011, you will notice the similarities with the strange sound in Costa Rica on the 9th of January, 2012.

This next video taken on August 28th, 2011 in Lublino, Poland, shows an incredible likeness to the Kiev video. Again that sound is very metallic sounding – almost like you’d hear at the docks as the big ships sway.

For the most part the episode in Costa Rica has been forgotten by Costa Ricans however the world is still attentive to the event and want answers.

We are a few days down the road and as luck would have it, a Costa Rica volcano named Turrialba, erupted January 12th, 2012. Not until recently has this volcano been active. In fact, it remained dormant since 1864. This once sleeping giant has the potential to pack a punch. Being what is known as a stratovolcano, made up of many layers of sediment, this volcano has the potential to BLOW HER LID! Mount St. Helens was a good example of the power of a stratovolcano.

The days leading up to the ash eruption, many tremors were felt including 75 in one day on the 11th of January near Irazu in Cartago.

There are four active volcanoes in almost a straight line in the Central Valley – Arenal, Turrialba, Poas and Irazu. All of which have sprung to life over the past year and half. Some think that Irazu is acting up because of what is happening at Turrialba. This remains to be seen but you can imagine the line being drawn considering their proximity.

The following photo was taken only hours before the eruption on January 12th of Turrialba. This shows the increasing heat in the area whereas officials say there is molten sulfur and high levels of carbon dioxide seeping through the soil. The area is on yellow alert and evacuations have begun in anticipation for a potentially large eruption.

Although the strange noises have been tied to earthquakes – far or near – there is just as likely of a chance that in the case of the strange noises in Costa Rica, we could just as easily look at the faults under the “line of fire” through the Central Valley.

The bottom line is this…

Whether you believe the strange sounds emanating from the Earth or skies is a sign we are in our last days…so be it. And if you are the skeptic who believes that this is a completely natural phenomenon then you’re entitled to believe such. However, I would just like to say that, having read the hundreds upon hundreds of Facebook comments and emails I received over the original article…it’s anyone’s guess because there has yet to be an OFFICIAL response to what and where these noises are coming from.