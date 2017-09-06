Strange Sound Heard Throughout Costa Rica

Is it the mysterious sound of the so-called coming Apocalypse? Some think that the mysterious sound heard in Costa Rica at around 12:30am this morning is exactly that.

Ronny Quintero, a seismologist said the event should be studied at the exact time and location of the anomalies to determine with certainty that there was no earthquake. He added that depending on the location of those who claim they heard the rumble or “The Hum” it is easy to dismiss the possibility of tectonic movements.

This news has rattled the social web whereas Costa Ricans and the world over are scrambling to figure out what this mysterious sound could have been. Authorities have yet to comment on the subject although OVSICORI, the Costa Rica Volcanologist and Seismologist Organization is saying there is no Earth movements recorded at the time of the strange sound.

Here is a YouTube video showing how it sounded. The second video was filmed in Kiev, Ukraine where the sound has also appeared.

It is important to note that this is not the wind nor was it filmed anywhere near the ocean. The sound was heard throughout the entire country from Heredia to Perez Zeledon.

***UPDATE***

We revisit the strange sounds over Costa Rica in this article – Strange Sounds – A Sign?

