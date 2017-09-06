Siquirres is Asking for a Plebiscite

The City Council of Siquirres decided last night request for a plebiscite for citizens to vote on whether the mayor is removed, Yelgi Lavinia Verley Knight.

Carlos Umana, City Councilman for the Libertarian Movement, said yesterday that the Council decided, by a vote of five to two, to ask the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to call the inhabitants of the canton of Limón to decide.

Lavinia, elected by the party Accessibility Without Exclusion (PASE) have been questioned several times for garbage collection and has also been in conflict with the workers of the municipality.

In recent days, Lavinia said that the process that was brewing against her stemmed from a “political persecution”.

The main shock is because the City has been carrying the garbage to a farm, located just 3 km from the center of the county, where there is no treatment.

Now, the TSE will have a maximum of six months to resolve. Said Umana.