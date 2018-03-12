Roam, sweet home

The Wygals are already looking ahead to the future. Helena Wygal, 60, nevertheless spends 3 months of the year working as a psychiatric nurse at Beth Israel Hospital in New York, but wants to fully retire from nursing within a year or two. And whilst they’ve enjoyed the seclusion of their hilltop paradise, they are preparing to move closer to San Jose, the capital, for easier access to medical care, goods, and companies as they get older. With their home — and the Black Sheep Pub — up for sale, the Wygals are enjoying what may well effectively be their last season in Nosara. But following five years living abroad, they think about their adopted nation to be residence.