Limon Hit With Lowest Temperature in 15 Years

The city of Limón recorded this morning the lowest temperature in the last 15 years, said the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

According to the report of the automatic station located at the airport in Limon, the temperature was of 12.9 degrees Celsius.

The meteorologist Daniel Solano said today that they are in the process of verifying the data and then analyze the records because could even be the lowest temperature in the history of that city.

This is consequence of a system called cold push that is on our country, which in addition to low temperatures, it is causing strong winds and rain especially in the Caribbean and Northern Zone.