Life After Semana Santa

As Semana Santa (Holy Week) winds down and comes to a close – what becomes of life in Costa Rica after the most celebrated holiday of the year?

Slow season – that’s what.

Yup! Almost immediately following the closing of Semana Santa, businesses will once again begin to feel the effects of yet another rainy season, or slow season as businesses in the tourism sector like to say.

The rains have shown us they are waiting in the winds to return for yet another wet season while hibernation starts to set in.

It is not uncommon for many restaurants and beach community businesses to close for the winter months. There simply is not always enough business to justify keeping the doors open. Some do try to stick it out however this usually doesn’t end all that well.

Adaptability appears to be a common phrase here in Costa Rica whereas businesses have to become creative and innovative to withstand the seasonal lows. If not then they could face the fate of many businesses before them…the closing of the doors.