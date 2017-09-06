Heavy Winds Wreak Havoc

Damage to the electrical network cables, uprooted trees and fallen signs are part of the 73 emergencies that the Fire Department has responded so far this year due to strong winds.

The reports of the institution recorded fallen 26 trees, 20 signs and 27 problems with power lines.

According to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), in recent days there have been gusts up to 100 km / h.

Daniel Poleo, from the IMN, explained that a high pressure system located in the Atlantic Ocean accelerated the speed of the wind. The phenomenon could continue until today, said the meteorologist.

“The system has accelerated the speed of wind in the Central Valley and the North Pacific” he said.

The specialist noted that between December and February are common the high-pressure systems and we could have more days with strong winds.