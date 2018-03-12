Costa Rican Custody Case Devastates Florida Stepdad

Costa Rican Custody Situation Devastates Florida StepdadBy Suevon Lee, Ocala.com

Practically two years right after an Ocala (Florida)-born boy was snatched out of Costa Rica by a private consultant hired by his stepfather, a circuit judge in Marion County has ruled the 11-year-old need to return in accordance with an international treaty.

The ruling hands a defeat to Ocala attorney Todd Hopson, who has been vying to preserve his son, Andres Hopson, in Ocala despite the childs biological fathers attempts to have the courts recognize the kid was wrongfully removed from Costa Rica.

Jason Alvarado Brown, the biological father, claimed the taking of Andres violated the Hague Convention on the Civil Elements of International Youngster Abduction, which has bound Costa Rica and the United States because January 2008.

Circuit Judge Charles M. Harris agreed. He pointed out, among other points, that the Costa Rican courts had granted Brown temporary custody of Andres before he was abducted. And that proper was breached.

This implies Andres must be returned to Costa Rica unless Harris problems a remain pending appeal.

This judgment doesnt imply that Mr. Hopson, who obviously loves Andres quite a lot, and (the boys mother) can’t seek custody of Andres, Harris wrote in his seven-page order.

This court is not determining who ought to have custody, merely that the Costa Rican court need to make that determination.

Reached by telephone Tuesday, Hopson stated he was devastated by the ruling but vowed to soon file a notice with the 5th District Court of Appeal and ask Harris to remain his order pending the appellate selection.

The attorney has helped raise Andres since his birth at Munroe Regional Medical Center.

If they ever get Andres to Costa Rica, it wont matter what our courts make a decision, because the Costa Rican courts wont honor what we do, Hopson mentioned.

If this judge doesnt remain this order and he (Andres) gets sent to Costa Rica pending our appeal, it wont matter simply because Costa Rica wont ever return him.

Brown, a dentist in Costa Rica, came to Ocala in December to testify at a bench trial just before Harris.

In Could, the judge denied Hopsons motion to dismiss the case.

Andres was conceived in Costa Rica by Brown and Helen Zapata Chaves. But the child was born and raised in Ocala right after Chaves moved here to marry Hopson.

The child made biannual trips to Costa Rica to visit his fathers side of the household. In summer time 2008, in the course of 1 of those visits, Brown obtained a Costa Rican court order giving him temporary custody of his son. It was upheld on appeal.

Thus Andres remained in Costa Rica until he was whisked off in a van months later by a desperate Hopson.

A primary concern at trial was Andres habitual residence. Though the boy has spent most of his life in Ocala he is enrolled at The Cornerstone School Harris, relying on a 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals ruling from 2001, wrote that habitual residence does not rely on a particular duration.

Andres mother, the judge concluded, did express and intend to relocate the kid to Costa Rica, therefore permitting the establishment of a new habitual residence. He cited, among other items, Chaves enrolling in drug rehab in Costa Rica.

Despite the fact that Chaves testified she intended to return with Andres to the United States that summer time in 2008, Harris did not think her.

She has verified that she will lie to a court to achieve her purpose. She has completely no credibility, he wrote.

(Harris) may possibly think that, but I assume that hes definitely incorrect, Hopson stated. But I have to obey the law no matter what. Im devastated.

What specific action Brown will take subsequent is unclear. His attorney, Robert King, did not return calls for comment.