Costa Rica: bishops speak out against IVF

The bishops of Costa Rica have condemned legislation that would legalize in vitro fertilization in the Central American nation.

“The Church is opposed from the moral point of view to ‘in vitro’ homologous fertilization; it is illicit in itself and contrary to the dignity of procreation and of conjugal union, even if all the means had been in location to avoid the death of the human embryo,” they said in a recent statement. Nonetheless, the destruction of human embryos that is linked with the process makes opposition even far more crucial, for by legalizing IVF, the nation would countenance “that human beings, in the weakest and most defenseless state of their existence, be selected, abandoned, killed, or employed as biological material.”

83% of the nation’s 4.5 million individuals are Catholic, according to Vatican statistics.