Big Rise in Exchange Rate Last Week

The dollar exchange rate on the wholesale market this week rose ¢ 5.58 to ¢ 511.01.

With this move, the dollar offset the fall in the last three trading days of last week.

According to the financial firm Aldesa, during January the exchange rate has been traded on average at ¢ 510.39, and have been negotiated about $ 202 million.

The public sector nonbank, which is composed of state enterprises as Recope and ICE, among others, led the negotiations in the wholesale foreign exchange market (Monex).

These entities tell the Central Bank how many dollars they need and they make the negotiations on its behalf.