Alberto Bermudez Resigns from RACSA

Alberto Bermudez, left last night the general manager position of Radiographic Costarricense (RACSA), for reasons not yet known.

Last night, the Racsa Board appointed in his place to Orlando Cascante who served as International Business Director of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE).

This was confirmed this morning by Radiographic press spokesman, Mario Zaragoza.

The official reported that Bermudez was serving as interim manager and on Monday will return to his assistant manager position of the company.

Zamora also said Bermudez took a vacation day.

Racsa, a subsidiary of ICE and that was a leader in Internet service is in a financial crisis due to falling sales of services and lack of proper infrastructure to compete with the new telecommunications companies.